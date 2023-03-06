Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC rape suspect reportedly turned in by family, arrested

Suspect Jamel McIver, 30, charged with rape, burglary (sexually motivated) and criminal sex act

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man accused of forcing a woman into a stairwell and raping her in New York City has been arrested.

Jamel McIver, 30, is charged with rape, burglary (sexually motivated) and criminal sex act, according to FOX 5.

McIver allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman at a building near West 65th Street and West End Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said McIver followed the young woman into the building and into an elevator. He then forced the victim out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he allegedly raped her.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released images of the suspect who allegedly raped a young woman after following her into a building, later identified as Jamel McIver.

After the alleged rape, the suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket. The assailant then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The alleged rape suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket, New York police say.

McIver was reportedly turned in by family members, authorities and police sources told PIX 11. He was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday. 

Officials told FOX 5 McIver was previously arrested for rape in 2019.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.