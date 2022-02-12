NYC protesters fight vaccine mandate as mayor doubles down on 'the rule'

New York City workers protested against the municipal worker vaccine mandate on Friday, which was the deadline for city workers to get vaccinated or risk losing their job.

Protesters gathered in New York City on Friday amid reports that 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce is unvaccinated and is at risk of losing their jobs if they don't show compliance with the city's mandate, which requires that they receive two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those who are at risk of losing their jobs are unvaccinated teachers, firefighters, and police officers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not back down on the mandate and said during a press conference that living in a "complex" city means that citizens must follow rules.

"Living in a city as complex like this, there must be rules. We must follow them. The rule is to get vaccinated if you're a city employee. You have to follow that," Adams said.

One sign at the protest read "freedom needs a booster" and another read "don't step on my liberty."

Dozens, if not hundreds, of individuals could be seen at the protest.

Several unions representing different parts of the city's workforce sued in an attempt to stop the firings, but a judge ruled in favor of the city on Thursday.

