As vaccine deadline looms, Firefighters rally against NYC mandates that could mean termination for many

New York City Firefighters are rallying for choice, as the city prepares to terminate municipal employees who are unvaccinated.

Bravest for Choice founders and FDNY’s Paul Schweit and Sophy Medina told "Fox & Friends," Thursday that they "fear" being placed on unpaid leave, as they risk facing termination.



"It is a great fear," Medina remarked. "It's not only me that faces possible termination, it's also my husband. We're both career firefighters in New York City."

25 firefighters are expected to lose their jobs tomorrow ahead of New York City’s vaccine mandate deadline – while more than 600 first responders patiently wait to hear their status for exemptions and appeals.

"It's extremely stressful," Schweit told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "The cost of everything right now is extremely high and supporting a family, paying your mortgage is…not easy for anybody."

Meanwhile, as New York City continues to face a critical staffing shortage of first responders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Medina argued that the department can’t afford to lose 600 employees.

"We have already been understaffed in the past, prior to COVID," Medina noted. "To add to that shortage would be…disastrous for the city and the public."

On Monday, Schweit joined protestors to rally against the city’s vaccine mandates. He said that it was a "huge step" in the right direction, and it made a huge impact for first responders.



"For the first time, we had the vaccinated community standing up for the unvaccinated. They wanted to stand with us in solidarity," the Bravest for Choice founder added.

City workers were mandated to get fully vaccinated against the virus in November 2021. While health care workers in the state were required to get the jabs by October, former Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated private-sector workers to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 27.

"Mayor Adams gave us a lot of hope when he came into office," Schweit concluded.

"He said to the public…that he wants to find a solution coming out of this pandemic, and we're asking for choice in the matter. Being told to get a shot or be terminated is an ultimatum. It's not a choice."

Fox News reached out to New York City Hall's office for a statement, but has not yet received a response.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.