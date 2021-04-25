Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC protesters cross Brooklyn Bridge, clash with NYPD cops in Manhattan

Several protesters were cited for obstructing traffic but no injuries were reported in the scuffles, the New York Post reported.

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dozens of New York City protesters reportedly clashed with police and blocked traffic Saturday evening on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The crowd marched onto the bridge from the Brooklyn side, stopping cars along the way, then tussled with police near City Hall on the Manhattan side, according to the New York Post.

Several protesters were cited for obstructing traffic but no injuries were reported in the scuffles, the Post reported.

UNREST NEAR NEW YORK'S CENTRAL PARK AS MOB SPLASHES PAINT ON STATUES, DEFACES PROPERTY; ARRESTS MADE 

 

Video taken by photographer Leeroy Johnson shows police bicycle officers pushing the crowd back and advising them they needed to get off the bridge.

On Thursday, protesters in Central Park splashed red paint on the iconic statues leading into the area before marching uptown along Eighth Avenue to deface property.

A bus was reportedly tagged with graffiti and at least one restaurant was defaced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protests have broken out across the country after a tense week that included the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and two recent fatal police shootings.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

Your Money