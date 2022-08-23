NYC politician’s grandson rearrested by feds after girlfriend’s shooting amid fears he’d flee on private jet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ex-convict grandson of a former New York City borough president is facing new federal charges Tuesday in connection to his 22-year-old girlfriend’s near-fatal shooting as part of prosecutors’ efforts to prevent the 33-year-old felon from fleeing the country.

Steven Molinaro – grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro – was arrested Tuesday on a new federal indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempted obstruction of justice and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

He had been released on a $600,000 bond on a state attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting his on-again-off-again girlfriend inside his family’s Fort Wadsworth home on April 27.

Molinaro, 33, will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York will be seeking his detention.

The younger Molinaro is accused of pulling out a loaded gun and threatening the girlfriend with it during an argument about her allegedly spending time with another man. He then shot the young woman in the chest, but she miraculously survived despite a bullet piercing her liver, striking her spine and becoming lodged inside her body.

A criminal complaint says she identified Molinaro as the shooter after coming out of surgery.

Molinaro allegedly waited for more than an hour before dialing 911, and when police arrived at the home, he allegedly claimed the woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her before fleeing.

Surveillance footage contradicted his alleged cover-up story, as only the girlfriend, Molinaro and his longtime alleged partner in crime Almir Ranic were seen entering the home before cops arrived. Molinaro’s DNA was also allegedly found on a handgun cops found disposed of in a neighbor’s garbage can, and shell casings in the bedroom where the woman was shot matched the same weapon.

Law enforcement recovered approximately 43 kilograms of marijuana and $161,000 in cash at the house, and video surveillance captured Ranic attempting to hide cash in a bag outside the house, prosecutors say.

"The defendant has repeatedly posted photographs on social media of himself in private planes, which, by his own admission, he used to travel to various destinations around the world," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nina Gupta wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, arguing Molinaro has resources to flee the country.

"The defendant’s extensive criminal history, access to firearms, and use of firearms also weighs in favor of detention," Gupta wrote, citing Molinaro's 2006 riot and assault conviction, 2007 conviction of second-degree contempt for disobeying a court order. "The defendant has also engaged in repeated criminal conduct related to controlled substances. In May 2016, the defendant was convicted of possessing marijuana in New Jersey, and in August 2016, the defendant was convicted of selling marijuana in California. In March 2017, the defendant was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs."

The younger Molinaro served three years in prison starting in 2007 after being convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old delivery boy the year prior, according to N.Y. Daily News. His grandfather reportedly struck a deal that would have gotten the grandson probation for the assault, but the younger Molinaro allegedly violated the terms of the agreement by showing up outside the home of the victim threateningly.

Years later in 2016, the younger Molinaro and Ranic were arrested in Sonoma County, Calif., after authorities allegedly found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their rental car. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service and three years of probation, ending in January 2020.