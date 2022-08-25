Weeks of violent NYC armed robberies befall off-duty police officers, elderly victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two off-duty police officers and two elderly men became targets of a string of violent New York City robberies over the past week, according to authorities and local reports.

Four suspects accused of beating and stealing from one of the off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) officers in the Bronx on Tuesday are allegedly connected to a string of 19 armed robbery incidents in the Bronx over the month of August, according to police.

The off-duty officer involved in Tuesday's incident was jogging by 823 Olmstead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when three suspects got out of a black Honda sedan that the fourth suspect was driving and approached the victim.

"While we pray at our injured brother's bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him. Make no mistake: we will find them," Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Lynch said in a Tuesday statement. "But we will need the rest of the justice system to step up and do its job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable — not even a police officer can walk these streets safely."

The male suspects repeatedly struck him in the head and then removed his cellphone, car keys and wallet, according to NYPD.

"We need all eyes on this," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "These individuals are wanted for 19 robberies — including one that left our off-duty officer hospitalized. As we pray for his recovery, detectives continue searching tirelessly for the suspects. You can help."

A law enforcement source identified the officer as Muhammed Chowdhury, 48, to FOX 5 New York.

The 18-year NYPD veteran reportedly sustained injuries to the head, including a "fractured skull and brain bleeding," the Department said in a news alert. Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital after the incident in critical but stable condition.

Nadira Sherin, Chowdhury's wife, told PIX11 News on Wednesday that the officer is in a medically induced coma.

"He took pride in his work, serving the city. And in return, he’s in the hospital," she told the outlet.

The robbery suspects also targeted a 67-year-old man on Aug 16 and a 69-year-old man on Aug. 8.

In several incidents tied to the robbery pattern, the suspects are accused of brandishing a knife during their alleged robbery attempts. They are also accused of assaulting several victims with or without weapons.

In a potentially separate incident on Aug. 19, three suspects driving a silver sedan allegedly stole jewelry, a cellphone and a wallet from two victims, including a 26-year-old off-duty officer, at gunpoint in Inglewood, according to PIX11 News. It is unclear whether the suspects are tied to the same suspects in the August robbery pattern.

The same trio allegedly stole a cellphone, wallet and car keys from a third victim hours later and fled in a silver Mercedes SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the robberies or robbery pattern to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tipsters can also submit information on https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones and Melissa Summers contributed to this report.