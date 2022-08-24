NYC police manhunt intensifies for suspects in violent robbery of officer critically injured while jogging

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty New York City police officer was assaulted and robbed by a group of men who have wrought havoc in at least 18 other at-times violent incidents throughout parts of the city, authorities said.

The New York Police Department manhunt intensified on Wednesday after the 48-year-old, off-duty veteran officer was critically injured during a violent mugging in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, police said.

"We need all eyes on this," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "These individuals are wanted for 19 robberies — including one that left our off-duty officer hospitalized. As we pray for his recovery, detectives continue searching tirelessly for the suspects. You can help."

The officer, who sources said is assigned to the Central Park Precinct in Manhattan, was jogging in the area of Olmstead Avenue near Trumball Avenue in the Bronx just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when the three strangers approached him, police said.

13-YEAR-OLD GIRL BECOMES FOURTH ARREST IN NYC TAXI DRIVER DEATH

"The individuals repeatedly struck the victim about the head before removing his cellphone, car keys and wallet," the NYPD said. They then rushed off in a black Honda sedan – leaving the victim unconscious and lying on the pavement, police and law enforcement sources said.

The victim suffered a fractured skill and a brain bleed and was rushed to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition. Police said his wallet contained multiple debit and credit cards, as well as several forms of ID.

In the wake of the attack, NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said investigators are fervently searching for their suspects.

NYPD INVESTIGATING 'HATE CRIME ASSAULT PATTERN' IN BROOKLYN JEWISH NEIGHBORHOOD

"While we pray at our injured brother’s bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him," Lynch said. "Make no mistake: we will find them."

Police have also released video of the suspects, which shows their alleged involvement in two incidents just minutes apart on Monday.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was on Quimby Avenue in the Bronx around 7:45 a.m. Monday when the three suspects got out of a black Honda sedan. Someone "displayed a knife while the other individuals forcibly removed his cell phone and wallet," which contained ID and about $40.

OFF-DUTY NYPD OFFICER SUFFERED FRACTURED SKULL DURING VIOLENT ROBBERY IN THE BRONX

The victim suffered a cut on his elbow from the knife as he tried to run away, police said. As the suspects appeared to try to give chase, they set their sights on a second group of victims – a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, the video shows.

Much like the robbery from moments earlier, one of the suspects flashed a knife while the others snatched the woman’s purse, holding debit cards, ID and about $1,000.

The series of 19 attacks is believed to have started on August 1, with the most recent being reported on Tuesday. The majority of the crimes was reported in the Bronx, though some were also said to have taken place in Queens.

The suspects have displayed knives or guns in carrying out their crimes and have also carjacked their victims in some instances of luxury vehicles, including a Porsche.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police described the suspects as being males with "dark" complexions, who have thin builds. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the spree to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News' Melissa Summers contributed to this report.