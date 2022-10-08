Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square

New York City police said that the man fell from an 'elevated position'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man was found in front of the Row hotel and said that he had injuries "indicative from a fall from an elevated position."

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead.

Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday.  (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that it received a report after someone jumped from the building.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.