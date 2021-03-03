NYC mother who abandoned four-year-old on the street released from jail

A Bronx mother was released from custody on Wednesday just four days after allegedly abandoning her 4-year-old daughter on a Bronx street while she went to a homeless shelter.

Sadeekah Abdul Salaam, 32, is charged with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and reckless endangerment.

She was arrested Monday, two days after police say she abandoned her daughter, Sidaya, on a Bronx street after midnight. The girl was reportedly wearing only a sweater in 40-degree weather.

Police officers rescued the girl after they spotted her alone at the corner of East 156 Street and Prospect Avenue. The officers took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where she was found to be in good physical health.

Salaam, who was released from Bronx Criminal Court on her recognizance, has refused to answer why she abandoned her daughter, The Daily Mail reported.

Salaam’s daughter, Sidaya, has been taken into child protection with the Administration for Children’s Services and will have not have contact with her mother during her case.

Salaam’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 22. It was not immediately clear if Salaam has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.