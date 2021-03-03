NYC cops arrest mom of girl found alone on Bronx street corner

Police have arrested the mother of a young girl who was found alone on a street corner in the Bronx over the weekend, The Post has learned.

Sadeekah Abdul Salaam, 32, has been charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and abandonment of a child, according to law enforcement sources.

GIRL, 4, FOUND ALONE ON NYC SIDEWALK IS STILL UNCLAIMED THREE DAYS LATER

The mother’s arrest comes after the NYPD released heartbreaking surveillance video of the toddler — who’s believed to be a 4-year-old girl named Sidaya — being led by a woman through the Bronx.

Cops found the youngster standing alone on the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood just after midnight Saturday, police said.

The child was taken to Lincoln Medical Center where she was evaluated and found to be in good health, police said. She’s under the care of child services.

