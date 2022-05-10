Expand / Collapse search
Queens mom Orsolya Gaal's alleged killer David Bonola back in court for arraignment

Orsolya Gaal's mutilated remains were found in a blood-soaked hockey bag in a New York City park

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
New York City mom Orsolya Gaal's alleged killer and ex-lover was arraigned Tuesday on murder and other charges for allegedly slaughtering her with a knife.

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER SUSPECT DAVID BONOLA ALLEGEDLY IN US ILLEGALLY 

David Bonola, 44, pleaded not guilty in Queens Supreme Court to a 13-count indictment – including charges of murder, burglary and concealment of a human corpse.

David Bonola after his arrest.

David Bonola after his arrest. (WNYW, Inset: Orsolya Gaal/Facebook)

"The heinous murder left two teenagers without a mother and terrified an entire community," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. 

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER: WHO IS HANDYMAN DAVID BONOLA?

The married mother's former handyman allegedly showed up at her Forest Hills home in Queens a little after 12:30 a.m. April 16. 

Orsolya Gaal and her dog, Teddy.

Orsolya Gaal and her dog, Teddy. (Facebook: Orsolya Gaal)

The pair got into an argument after Gaal, 51, told him their relationship was over. Bonola allegedly flew into a rage, slashing her in the throat and stabbing her more than 50 times while her son, 13, slept in his room upstairs.

Bonola allegedly stuffed her body into one of her son's hockey bags and wheeled it through the quiet neighborhood to Forest Park. 

A man walking his dog made the gruesome find early Saturday morning, and a trail of blood led police back to the alleged crime scene.

Bonola, who is in the U.S. illegally, allegedly confessed to the brutal slaying. Police recovered his jacket from the park where he dumped her mutilated remains and the murder weapon from his apartment.

His attorney, David Strachan Jr., didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.