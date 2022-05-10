Queens mom Orsolya Gaal's alleged killer David Bonola back in court for arraignment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mom Orsolya Gaal's alleged killer and ex-lover was arraigned Tuesday on murder and other charges for allegedly slaughtering her with a knife.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded not guilty in Queens Supreme Court to a 13-count indictment – including charges of murder, burglary and concealment of a human corpse.

"The heinous murder left two teenagers without a mother and terrified an entire community," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement.

The married mother's former handyman allegedly showed up at her Forest Hills home in Queens a little after 12:30 a.m. April 16.

The pair got into an argument after Gaal, 51, told him their relationship was over. Bonola allegedly flew into a rage, slashing her in the throat and stabbing her more than 50 times while her son, 13, slept in his room upstairs.

Bonola allegedly stuffed her body into one of her son's hockey bags and wheeled it through the quiet neighborhood to Forest Park.

A man walking his dog made the gruesome find early Saturday morning, and a trail of blood led police back to the alleged crime scene.

Bonola, who is in the U.S. illegally, allegedly confessed to the brutal slaying. Police recovered his jacket from the park where he dumped her mutilated remains and the murder weapon from his apartment.

His attorney, David Strachan Jr., didn't immediately return a request for comment.