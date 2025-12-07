NYC mayor-elect tells residents how to resist ICE agents and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. NYC mayor-elect tells residents how to resist ICE agents

2. Lenient judges ignore red flags, release repeat offenders

3. Trump works red carpet before hosting Kennedy Center Honors

AIRPORT ASSAULT – Toddler among victims as pepper spray-wielding thieves injure 21 at major airport. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY HEROICS – Trooper's six-word response after he helps deliver baby on side of road. Continue reading …

TOUCHDOWN ROMANCE – Giants rookie quarterback's rumored girlfriend sparks buzz at Patriots game. Continue reading …

DIVINE DISCOVERY – Treasure hunter 'looked Jesus straight in the eyes' after finding ancient cross. Continue reading …

EMPIRE FALLING – Mahomes throws three INTs as Chiefs' playoff hopes fade to just 16% chance. Continue reading …

FUTURE FUNDS – 'Trump accounts,' explained: Who qualifies, how they work and when you can claim. Continue reading …

VIRAL BACKFIRE – Newsom's press team responds to social media mockery with unusual photo. Continue reading …

ZERO TOLERANCE – WH calls 'innocent fisherman' the new 'Maryland Man' as Dems allege war crimes. Continue reading …

LINEUP FLIP – Trump adds birthday as free park day while MLK and Juneteenth removals ignite backlash. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTELY CORRECT’ – Dem leader agrees with Michelle Obama that America is 'not ready' for a female president. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges '60 Minutes' host Lesley Stahl on 'accusatory' tone. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Omar challenges the narrative surrounding the $250M pandemic benefits scheme. Continue reading …

NATURE STRIKES – New Zealand reporter has bird fly into her face, leaving her bloodied. Continue reading …

ERIC PATTERSON – After 30 years, 5 things I learned from my students why they like socialism. Continue reading …

DAVID R. SHEDD – America has to respond with a united front to China’s massive economic warfare. Continue reading …

IRISH EXIT – Notre Dame rejects bowl invitations after Playoff committee leaves them out. Continue reading …

SNOOZE YOU LOSE – How your preferred sleep position could be harming your health in multiple ways. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday havens, airport appetites and more. Take the quiz here …

FAMILY FEUD – Jay-Z's innocent comment to designer sparked infamous elevator clash with Beyoncé's sister. Continue reading …

VIRAL DESSERT – Ice cream, butter and salt deliver "sheer enjoyment," says Stew Leonard Jr. See video ...

HENRY CUELLAR – Biden DOJ tried to entrap and bribe me before Trump pardon. See video …

KATRINA CAMPINS – 2026 will likely be a reset for the housing market. See video …

Tune in for insight on what the stalled Obamacare subsidies could mean for Americans facing rising premiums. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













