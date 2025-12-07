New Zealand reporter has bird fly into her face, leaving her bloodied

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bird shocked New Zealand journalist Jess Tyson when it flew into her face as she filmed a news segment.

Tyson, who works for the show "Te Ao with Moana" on New Zealand's Whakaata Māori channel, shared a video clip of herself on Facebook reporting about "fast fashion" in New Zealand a few weeks ago. As she was about to film another take, a seagull suddenly flew into her face.

According to her post, the bird appeared unharmed while she was rushed to a nearby corporate office for treatment. Another photo she shared showed that she received a bloody cut across her right eyelid but was otherwise OK.

NORTH CAROLINA DRIVER SAYS BALD EAGLE DROPPED CAT THROUGH HER WINDSHIELD: 'YOU MAY NOT BELIEVE ME'

"POV: Just trying to do your job but nature has other plans," Tyson wrote in the video's text.

Tyson later spoke about the incident on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, saying it was the first time something like it had happened while she was on the job.

NEW JERSEY SEAGULL SNATCHES SANDWICH OUT OF STUNNED WOMAN'S HAND

"Before it happened I was focusing so hard on trying to get my lines right so when the bird hit me it was such a huge shock!" Tyson said. "The impact itself was most surprising and felt like a heavy pillow was being smacked onto my face. Then next minute I started bleeding,"

Tyson told TODAY that she returned to film shortly after being treated.

"I didn’t have to continue, but I decided I wanted to because I wasn’t happy with my first takes," Tyson said.

BBC PRESENTER GOES VIRAL FOR CORRECTING 'PREGNANT PEOPLE' PHRASING TO 'WOMEN' DURING LIVE BROADCAST

She added that she was mostly happy that her team was able to "show the evidence" of the incident and has largely taken the moment in stride.

"I am doing fine now and have a small scar to show the evidence and [a] hilarious story," Tyson said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Whakaata Māori and Maori Plus for comment.