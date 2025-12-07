Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

NYC mayor-elect tells residents how to resist ICE agents knocking at their door in new video

Zohran Mamdani releases video after Manhattan immigration raid

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Zohran Mamdani lays out what New Yorkers should know when confronted by ICE Video

Zohran Mamdani lays out what New Yorkers should know when confronted by ICE

The mayor-elect tells NYC residents they can refuse entry without a judicial warrant and can legally film ICE encounters.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Sunday released a video outlining New Yorkers’ rights during encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an attempted raid in Manhattan, pledging that his administration will safeguard immigrant communities while protecting the city’s constitutional right to protest.

The video comes as immigration enforcement in New York faces renewed scrutiny, underscoring how Mamdani plans to confront federal actions he says threaten immigrant communities and demand that New Yorkers be prepared, informed and confident in asserting their legal rights.

In the video, Mamdani opens by recalling an ICE raid last weekend in Manhattan that sought to detain immigrants.

"As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker, and that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home," he said. "But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights."

MAMDANI VOWS NYPD WILL 'NEVER' GO BACK TO ADAMS-ERA COOPERATION WITH ICE ENFORCEMENT

Zohran Mamdani speaks to press the day after winning the election

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

He then offered guidance for immigrants who may encounter ICE.

"First, ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge," Mamdani advised. "If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry' and the right to keep your door closed.’"

He noted that ICE may present paperwork claiming authority to make an arrest, but said "that is false."

BONDI PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES NATIONWIDE ON NOTICE AFTER DC POLICE FEDERAL TAKEOVER

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent," the mayor-elect said. "If you're being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you."

Mamdani also said that people are "legally allowed to film" ICE agents as long as they do not interfere with an arrest.

"It is important to remain calm during any interaction with ICE or law enforcement. Do not impede their investigation, resist arrest or run," he said.

DHS DEMANDS LETITIA JAMES TAKE ACTION OVER NEW YORK'S REFUSAL TO HONOR ICE DETAINERS

Zohran Mamdani stands next to President Donald Trump, who is sitting at desk in Oval Office

Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York, left, and President Donald Trump are seen during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mamdani closed by emphasizing New Yorkers’ constitutional right to protest.

"New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest, and when I'm mayor, we will protect that right," he said. "New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters."

The video comes more than two weeks after the mayor-elect met with President Donald Trump, appearing to forge a new path in their relationship as they found common ground on affordability issues and improving conditions in New York.

Despite that meeting, Mamdani reaffirmed New York’s status as a sanctuary city during a speech at a church in the Bronx.

"I shared with the president directly that New Yorkers want to follow the laws of our city, and the laws of our city say that, in our sanctuary city policies, city government can be in touch with the federal government on around 170 serious crimes," Mamdani said last month. "The concern comes from beyond those crimes, the many New Yorkers who are being arrested, they're being detained, they're being deported for the crime of making a regular court appearance."

"My focus as the next mayor of this city is going to be to protect immigrants who call this city their home," the mayor-elect added.

