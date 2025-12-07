Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Michelle Obama is 'absolutely correct' saying America not ready for a woman president, Dem lawmaker says

James Clyburn agreed former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential loss was proof

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Rep. Clyburn says Michelle Obama is 'correct' that America is not ready for a female president Video

Rep. Clyburn says Michelle Obama is 'correct' that America is not ready for a female president

South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn agreed with former first day Michelle Obama on "Meet the Press" that America wasn't ready for a woman president.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said on Sunday that former first lady Michelle Obama was "absolutely correct" in claiming that America was not ready for a woman president.

"If you look at the history, we demonstrated that we were not ready," Clyburn said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "These are incredible women who have run: Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and I think that we are getting there. That’s why we can’t afford to turn the clock back. We’ve taken one, two and three steps forward and let’s not take two, three and four steps backwards which is what we are doing in these elections."

Obama's comments came last month while promoting her new book, "The Look," where she cited former Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential election loss to President Donald Trump as proof the country wasn't "ready."

BILL MAHER SWIPES MICHELLE OBAMA'S 'BAD ATTITUDE' FOR SAYING AMERICA ISN'T READY FOR A WOMAN PRESIDENT

Congressman James Clyburn

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., agreed with former first lady Michelle Obama on "Meet the Press." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said. "That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not."

The former first lady went on to say that she did not believe men in America are comfortable with a woman leading them.

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS SHE’LL ‘NEVER EVER’ CHANGE HER MIND ABOUT NOT RUNNING FOR OFFICE

"You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it," Obama continued.

Michelle Obama speaks

Michelle Obama had previously said America wasn't ready for a female president. (Michelle Obama YouTube channel)

Despite agreeing with Obama, Clyburn said that people shouldn't stop the "pursuit" for a female president.

'THE VIEW' HOST REJECTS MICHELLE OBAMA'S CLAIM THAT COUNTRY NOT READY FOR FEMALE PRESIDENT

"My dad used to tell me all the time, ‘Son, the darkest part of the night is that moment just before dawn,’" Clyburn said. "And so we may be in a dark moment as it relates to women serving as president, but we may be in that moment just before dawn, where the woman will serve. And in order for that to happen, they have got to run. So I want women to run. I want to support them. I’m the father of three fantastic women. I want them to keep their pursuit and not give up on this country."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's office for comment.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue