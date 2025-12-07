Newsom team torched for image posted in response to mocking of gov's 'testicle-crushing' sitting pose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s press office responded to a New York Post article mocking his "testicle-crushing" sitting pose with a photo of the politician in an exaggerated, contorted position that quickly went viral.

"Democracy requires flexibility," Newsom’s office wrote in the post accompanying the image.

The California governor had been ridiculed online after video from his appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday showed him sitting with his legs tightly crossed, prompting a wave of joking commentary on social media.

"I have never seen a man crush his testicles harder than this dude," said one user.

The press office’s exaggerated photo sparked another round of memes and quips from users, questioning whether the governor’s team had actually meant to post it.

"They... Posted this?" one man wrote.

"Gavin illustrating his taxation policy on your average California residence," said another user.

"What the. When they say ‘the Left can't meme,’ they're really not kidding," another man chimed in.

Newsom himself responded to the viral photo, writing on X, "WOW!"