Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Gavin Newsom

Newsom team torched for image posted in response to mocking of gov's 'testicle-crushing' sitting pose

California governor's press office posts exaggerated image after online mockery

Fox News
close
Gavin Newsom defends press team's troll tweeting Trump Video

Gavin Newsom defends press team's troll tweeting Trump

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was asked about his social media team's provocative posting style at the New York Times Dealbook Summit held on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office responded to a New York Post article mocking his "testicle-crushing" sitting pose with a photo of the politician in an exaggerated, contorted position that quickly went viral.

"Democracy requires flexibility," Newsom’s office wrote in the post accompanying the image.

HALLE BERRY STUNS CROWD BY CRITICIZING GAVIN NEWSOM, SAYS HE ‘PROBABLY SHOULD NOT BE OUR NEXT PRESIDENT’

The California governor had been ridiculed online after video from his appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday showed him sitting with his legs tightly crossed, prompting a wave of joking commentary on social media.

"I have never seen a man crush his testicles harder than this dude," said one user.

LIBERAL COMEDIAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF NEWSOM'S TRUMP-LIKE TWITTER ANTICS 

Gavin Newsom addresses an audience from an event stage.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The press office’s exaggerated photo sparked another round of memes and quips from users, questioning whether the governor’s team had actually meant to post it.

"They...  Posted this?" one man wrote. 

"Gavin illustrating his taxation policy on your average California residence," said another user.

Report shows Gavin Newsom as 2028 frontrunner Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What the. When they say ‘the Left can't meme,’ they're really not kidding," another man chimed in.

Newsom himself responded to the viral photo, writing on X, "WOW!"

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue