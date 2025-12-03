'He revealed himself to me': Treasure hunter unearths 900-year-old figure of Jesus in windswept field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A metal detectorist in Norway recently found a striking depiction of Jesus Christ in a grassy meadow — a gilded figure that dates back nearly 1,000 years.

Kim Erik Dybvik, the hobbyist who found the artifact, uncovered it on Nov. 1 in a field in Åndalsnes, a coastal town about 260 miles northwest of Oslo.

The figurine, which dates to around 1100 A.D., was found on All Saints' Day, the Christian holy day that honors all martyrs and saints.

Photos of the discovery show the weathered figurine depicting Jesus on the cross, still bearing remnants of gilding and fine detail on its torso.

Dybvik told Fox News Digital he became interested in metal detecting as a child while living on a remote islet in Norway, where his father worked as a lighthouse keeper.

"The fact that the island had volcanic origins sparked my curiosity about what rare rocks might lie underground — and whether it could be possible to find gold there," he recalled.

Though he wanted to become an archaeologist as a child, Dybvik ultimately pursued a career in healthcare, he said — but still lives out that childhood dream in his free time, searching for treasure across Norway.

Dybvik said he partnered up with a fellow metal detectorist named Warren Schmidt, an American expat, to travel across Norway searching for treasure. On Nov. 1, the two found numerous other artifacts before uncovering the figurine.

"It was extremely windy — so windy that at times we struggled to stay on our feet," Dybvik recalled.

"But we persevered. … We found 78 buttons, some coins, buckles, a medieval weight and a lot of the usual finds."

"I had so many thoughts and emotions rushing through me."

The star discovery emerged after sunset, when the two were ready to pack up and head home.

"Warren was almost at the car, and I was a bit behind, when I suddenly got a strong signal from my detector," Dybvik said. "A strong signal usually indicates a large object and is often not a good sign — it can easily be trash."

"I bent down, and right beneath the surface, he revealed himself to me — I looked Jesus straight in the eyes."

At the time, Dybvik said he was "completely stunned."

"A hundred thoughts rushed through my head," he said. "I quickly dismissed the idea that it could be modern — I recognized the medieval style and remains of gilding."

He added, "I carefully set it down and ran to Warren, saying, ‘I want to share this moment with you — I may have just made my best find ever.’ Warren was also completely blown away."

The situation, Dybvik said, was "magical and poetic" — and he said he experienced a glimpse of divinity.

"The wind was blowing, and in the background, a few hundred meters away, you could see a hill where an old church once stood," he said.

The detectorist promptly called experts and reported the find. In Norway, Dybvik said, all objects from before 1537 must be reported to authorities.

The artifact was examined by field archaeologist Aaron Johnston. It is now being conserved under the supervision of county archaeologist Kristoffer Dahle, Dybvik noted.

The detectorist had found Viking-era artifacts in the past, including old silver coins, but he said a figurine of Jesus "was unheard of" in the area.

"I don’t think anything like it has ever been found in Norway before in this way," he said.

As for the future of the figurine, Dybvik said he hopes it will eventually be put on display for others to see.

"That’s why I am passionate about this — to help ensure that pieces of our cultural heritage can contribute to a clearer picture of who we are and where we come from," he said.