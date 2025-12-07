Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Oklahoma trooper helps deliver newborn on highway shoulder: 'The baby is coming!'

Dashcam video captures officer assisting mother in labor on highway shoulder

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Oklahoma trooper helps deliver baby on highway shoulder Video

Oklahoma trooper helps deliver baby on highway shoulder

Dashcam video shows Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Tyler Shelby arriving at the scene to help a mother in labor on the side of a highway. (Credit: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A law enforcement officer's routine day on patrol recently turned unforgettable when he helped deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper Tyler Shelby was patrolling in southwest Oklahoma on Nov. 22 when he was called to assist with traffic control for an ambulance responding to a woman in active labor. 

Just a mile away, he rushed to the scene, according to OHP.

Dashcam video shows Shelby pulling up behind a black Chevrolet Camaro parked on the shoulder with its passenger door wide open and the expectant mother sitting in the front seat.

EX-NAVY SEAL CONGRESSMAN SAVES BLEEDING 11-YEAR-OLD WITH MAKESHIFT TOURNIQUETS AFTER IOWA CRASH

A state trooper’s routine day on patrol turned unforgettable when he ended up helping deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway before the ambulance could arrive.

A law enforcement officer's routine day on patrol recently turned unforgettable when he helped deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway before an ambulance could arrive. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Shelby approached intending to reassure the woman that help was only moments away, but the baby had other plans, according to OHP.

"The baby is coming!" the mother told him.

"Well, don’t push!" Shelby replied.

Within seconds, the trooper helped to deliver his first baby, OHP said.

"All I did was play catch," Shelby said.

MOM GIVES BIRTH IN MCDONALD'S PARKING LOT, AND PEOPLE ARE LOVIN' THE BABY'S NICKNAME

A state trooper’s routine day on patrol turned unforgettable when he ended up helping deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway before the ambulance could arrive.

Dashcam video shows the ambulance arriving shortly afterward. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Dashcam video shows the ambulance arriving shortly after, which took both the mother and the newborn – a baby boy named Finley – to the hospital for continued care, according to OHP.

Shelby then returned to his patrol duties.

"Trooper Shelby then went right back to work, ready for the next call," OHP said. "We’re happy to report that both mother and baby are doing great!"

OHP noted that its troopers are trained for the unexpected.

DRIVER NARROWLY ESCAPES FIERY CAR EXPLOSION AS OFFICERS RUSH TO RESCUE TRAPPED MAN

Trooper helping woman give birth in car.

OHP is "happy to report that both mother and baby are doing great!" according to a Facebook post. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

"Our medical training includes the basics of delivering a baby – something we hope we don’t encounter often – but when the moment comes, our troopers are ready to help," OHP said. "To the family, we are thrilled for you and grateful that Trooper Shelby could be there in your moment of need! Congratulations on your new arrival!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, a Michigan couple similarly received an unexpected delivery in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue