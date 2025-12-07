Oklahoma trooper helps deliver newborn on highway shoulder: 'The baby is coming!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A law enforcement officer's routine day on patrol recently turned unforgettable when he helped deliver a baby boy on the side of a highway.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper Tyler Shelby was patrolling in southwest Oklahoma on Nov. 22 when he was called to assist with traffic control for an ambulance responding to a woman in active labor.

Just a mile away, he rushed to the scene, according to OHP.

Dashcam video shows Shelby pulling up behind a black Chevrolet Camaro parked on the shoulder with its passenger door wide open and the expectant mother sitting in the front seat.

Shelby approached intending to reassure the woman that help was only moments away, but the baby had other plans, according to OHP.

"The baby is coming!" the mother told him.

"Well, don’t push!" Shelby replied.

Within seconds, the trooper helped to deliver his first baby, OHP said.

"All I did was play catch," Shelby said.

Dashcam video shows the ambulance arriving shortly after, which took both the mother and the newborn – a baby boy named Finley – to the hospital for continued care, according to OHP.

Shelby then returned to his patrol duties.

"Trooper Shelby then went right back to work, ready for the next call," OHP said. "We’re happy to report that both mother and baby are doing great!"

OHP noted that its troopers are trained for the unexpected.

"Our medical training includes the basics of delivering a baby – something we hope we don’t encounter often – but when the moment comes, our troopers are ready to help," OHP said. "To the family, we are thrilled for you and grateful that Trooper Shelby could be there in your moment of need! Congratulations on your new arrival!"

Earlier this year, a Michigan couple similarly received an unexpected delivery in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.