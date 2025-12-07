Romance rumors swirl around Jaxson Dart as model appears at Giants' game vs Patriots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart appeared to have picked up a win off the field.

The former Ole Miss standout, who has given Giants fans a glimmer of hope for what the future of the franchise could be, is rumored to be dating model and ring girl Marissa Ayers.

The 22-year-old Ayers was spotted on the sideline of the Giants’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She was seen taking photos with Dart’s mom, Kara, as well as in the background of some shots of the quarterback himself.

The Instagram photo in question showed Ayers with Kara Dart and Boston-based restaurateur David Ledbury.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ayers’ rep for comment.

Dart and Ayers were first linked together after reportedly appearing at a Halloween party together back in October.

Ayers has more than 1.5 million TikTok followers and another 402,000 followers on Instagram, according to the New York Post. She was among the models who appeared as ring girls during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight over the summer.

It’s unclear if she will be at any more Giants games this season.

Dart has shown his potential this season. He has 1,556 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes in 10 games this season.