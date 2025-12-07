Popular sleep positions could be damaging your nerves, according to experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The way we lay down in bed could pose health risks beyond just a sore back, according to experts. Your go-to posture can cause pain, reflux, snoring and even nerve symptoms that show up the next morning.

"What we care about is if someone is comfortable in their sleep position. Often times we sleep in certain ways because of comfort," Shelby Harris, clinical psychologist and behavioral sleep specialist, told Fox News Digital.

However, the way we sleep can often leave us uncomfortable. When sleeping in awkward positions, our bodies lie motionless in that position overnight, adding stress not only to our nerves, but to our muscles and ligaments as well.

Contrary to popular belief, experts say that sleeping in curled up positions isn’t necessarily tied to what’s going on mentally, or how much stress you're under, meaning a physical approach to changing how you sleep could be your best bet for relief.

"Someone’s sleep position means really nothing about their psychological state or tension or stress or trauma."

Nerve damage is a concern when sleeping in positions that involve bending or tucking the arms. Dubbed "T. rex position" on social media, health experts point out that arms going numb at night are often related to nerve compression.

A 2023 review of cubital tunnel syndrome, where people experience symptoms of numbness and shooting pain in their forearm, specifically warns that sleeping with the elbow sharply bent or tucked under a pillow can increase pressure on the nerve and worsen symptoms.

While back sleeping may seem like a good way to keep your arms untucked, it can contribute to snoring and acid reflux, according to the Sleep Foundation. But it’s important to know the benefits and risks before you flip over.

In a detailed breakdown of stomach sleeping, the Sleep Foundation notes that lying face-down can put the spine out of alignment and is linked to back, neck and shoulder pain, largely because you have to twist your head to one side to breathe.

It is also the least common sleeping position, despite evidence linking it to a decrease in snoring.

Harvard Health, referencing Sleep Foundation data, notes that side sleeping is the most common position and can be helpful for many people.

Mayo Clinic guidance on back pain also recommends side sleeping with knees slightly bent and a pillow between the legs to better align the spine, pelvis and hips and take pressure off the back.

Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests that position matters more as you get older or develop medical issues, highlighting back or side postures as more supportive options.

Several medical centers and sleep resources recommend transitioning gradually to side or back sleeping and using thinner pillows (or none) if you can’t immediately give up stomach sleeping, to limit neck twist and lumbar arch.

If you struggle to sleep regardless of position or feel like your sleep isn’t restorative, Harris recommends seeing a sleep specialist.