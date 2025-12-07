Trump adds his birthday as free national park day while axing MLK Day and Juneteenth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is reshaping when Americans can enter national parks for free – adding President Donald Trump's birthday as a fee-free day while eliminating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth in a move already drawing criticism from civil rights leaders.

Although presidents often revise the list, the changes are sparking criticism from civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers who say the removals undercut holidays that honor Black Americans’ history and contributions.

The shift in free-entry days marks a notable break from the 2025 calendar, which leaned heavily on long-established public lands celebrations and civil rights observances.

This year’s lineup included Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth, National Public Lands Day, and the kickoff to National Park Week – all of which disappear under the 2026 schedule.

In their place, the Trump administration has added a slate of historically themed or presidentially-aligned dates. President Donald Trump’s birthday – which also happens to be Flag Day – on June 14 becomes a fee-free day for the first time, as do Constitution Day, the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service, and the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt.

The agency is also shifting some observances to federal holidays with broader national recognition, including Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and a three-day Independence Day weekend.

Veterans Day remains the lone date carried over from both years, underscoring how dramatically the free-day calendar is being remade heading into 2026.

FOX 5 in DC reported that some civil rights leaders have voiced opposition to the changes.

National Parks Conservation Association spokesperson Kristen Brengel told the station that the elimination of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is concerning, adding that the day had become a popular day of service for community groups that use it to conduct volunteer projects at the parks.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also weighed in on the changes in a post on X on Friday.

"Let’s be clear here: both MLK Jr. Day and Juneteenth were free entry days last year," she wrote. "The President didn’t just add his own birthday to the list, he removed both of these holidays that mark Black Americans’ struggle for civil rights and freedom. Our country deserves better."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House regarding the changes.

The Department of Interior is pairing the new free-day schedule with a broader overhaul of how visitors access national parks beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The agency is rolling out fully digital America the Beautiful passes – including annual, military, senior, fourth-grade and access passes – that can be purchased and displayed on mobile devices through Recreation.gov. Visitors will be able to activate passes instantly and still link them to physical cards if needed.

Officials say updated validation tools and new training for park staff are intended to speed up entrance lines and simplify visitor experiences across the system.

"President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said. "These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."

The department is also refreshing annual pass designs with new patriotic artwork that will appear on both digital and physical versions.

Alongside the digital rollout, the administration announced it is shifting its fee structure to emphasize lower costs for U.S. residents and higher prices for international visitors.

The annual pass will remain $80 for Americans but jump to $250 for nonresidents. Foreign visitors who do not hold a pass will pay an added $100 per person at 11 of the most visited national parks.

The agency is also broadening access for motorcycle riders by allowing all America the Beautiful passes to cover two motorcycles instead of one.

Interior officials say the increased revenue from higher nonresident fees will be directed toward facility upgrades, maintenance projects, and visitor services across the park system.