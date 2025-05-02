Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

2017 Year in Review

NYC lost high earners and billions in income, with migrants reversing population decline: report

The Big Apple’s population plummeted during the pandemic by nearly 500K residents between 2020 and 2022

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

Escape from New York City.

New York City witnessed an outflow of tens of thousands of high-earning residents from 2017 through 2022 who took billions of dollars of income with them, although the Big Apple saw a population increase in 2023 and 2024 spurred on by an influx of migrants, according to a new report. 

The Big Apple’s population started to decline in 2017 and then plummeted during the pandemic by nearly a half-million residents between April 2020 and July 2022, according to the report by the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), based in Albany. 

The report notes that many of the transplants fled to Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in Florida, and the total amount of personal income to leave the state for Florida came in at $13.7 billion.

airplane over NYC

New York City witnessed an outflow of tens of thousands of high-earning residents from 2017 through 2022 who took billions of dollars of income with them. (iStock)

NEW YORK LOST MORE RESIDENTS IN A YEAR THAN ANY OTHER STATE IN THE COUNTRY, US CENSUS DATA SHOWS

For instance, individuals moving to Miami-Dade County had an average income exceeding $266,000, while those relocating to Palm Beach County averaged around $189,000. 

Those leaving were driven by the pandemic, immigration policy, affordability concerns, quality of life issues and work opportunities, per the report. New York City implemented severe lock-downs while Florida, after a brief shutdown, aggressively began reopening and banned vaccine mandates by employers and businesses.

As well as Florida, New Yorkers headed to suburbs on Long Island and Westchester, and nearby states like New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Those leaving the tristate region also moved to California and Texas.

"The people leaving New York City may be choosing a place offering them a higher value proposition through a better mix of quality of life and cost of living," the report states. "Notably, Florida and Texas have lower taxes. While New Jersey and the rest of New York State have relatively high taxes—even if lower than New York City—they apparently offer amenities making the choice to leave worth it for some."

Close up photo of businessman closing his laptop

Those leaving New York City were driven by the pandemic, immigration policy, affordability concerns, quality of life issues and work opportunities, per the report. (iStock)

RED STATES SEE 2023 POPULATION GROWTH AS AMERICANS FLEE BLUE STATES, CENSUS DATA SHOWS

Recently, the outward trend reversed with the population of New York City growing by 120,000 residents over the last two years, per the report. Although not mentioned in the report, that would still indicate a net outflow of New York residents leaving the city, given New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city has catered to more than 234,000 asylum seekers since the spring of 2022.

Andrew Rein, president of the CBC, said New York City’s long-term success depends on its ability to stay competitive.

"With the evolving economy, affordability, and quality of life challenges, New York City’s competitiveness—its ability to attract and retain residents and businesses—is one of the most important issues of our time," Rein said. 

New York state and its localities are the national high-tax leaders, having collected the most taxes per person—23% more than second-place California and 79% more than the national average, per the report. New York maintains its first-place ranking when assessing taxes as a portion of personal income.

With a population of around 8.25 million people, New York City’s FY 2025 budget is $110 billion. 

In comparison, Florida’s population is nearly three times as big, at 23.35 million people, with an annual budget of $115.6 billion. The Sunshine State famously has no income tax.

Migrants in NYC

Asylum seekers line up in front of the historic Roosevelt Hotel, converted into a city-run shelter for newly arrived migrant families in New York City. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a survey by the CBC, New Yorkers feel quality of life and public safety declined from 2017 to 2023, with only 30% rating life as good or excellent, down from 51% with many feeling unsafe in subways and parks, especially at night. 

Still, most view local parks, playgrounds and cultural offerings positively, which helps attract residents and tourists, the report said.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.