Red states see 2023 population growth as Americans flee blue states, census data shows

Red states are dominating migration trends among U.S. states, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau released a report Tuesday outlining population trends in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

"The increasing number of states with population growth reflects both the broad national trends of deaths and net international migration returning to pre-COVID levels as well as reduced net domestic outmigration for some of the states," the report reads.

Texas experienced the largest numeric population growth of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the data.

THOUSANDS OF BLUE STATE RESIDENTS FLOCK TO IDAHO, BRINGING CONSERVATIVE POLITICS WITH THEM: DATA

The Texas population grew from 30,029,848 on July 1, 2022, to 30,503,301 on the same day in 2023.

Florida was directly behind Texas in second place, experiencing a growth from 22,245,521 in 2022 to 22,610,726 in 2023.

NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA EXODUS CONTINUES, BUT 'CATASTROPHIC EFFECT' OF BIDEN ECONOMY MAY BE ON THE WAY: EXPERTS

In descending rank, the rest of the top 10 states for population growth between 2022 and 2023 are: North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Virginia, Colorado and Utah.

South Carolina and Florida led the way as the two fastest-growing states by percentage last year, growing by 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively, the report found.

Eight states experienced a fall in population between 2022 and 2023: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California experienced the highest gross population decrease by far, losing 75,423 residents.

The population losses in those states were less than in 2022. They lost a total of 249,161 in 2023, versus 509,789 in 2022, the Census Bureau estimated.

Puerto Rico continued to experience population decline between 2022 and 2023, though the trend has slowed to a loss of 0.4%, approximately 14,422.