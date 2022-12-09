NYC guest orchestra conductor goes viral for energetic 'Sleigh Ride' performance

A New York City man has gone viral after his rousing performance as a guest conductor for the Chelsea Symphony Orchestra was captured on video.

Tim Schultheis, an audience member at the musical group’s holiday concert last Friday, won a raffle to be a guest conductor for a song that night, according to TMX News.

Schultheis was seen waving the conductor’s baton and dancing with energy as the orchestra played the Leroy Anderson holiday classic "Sleigh Ride."

"This audience member won a raffle to conduct and we all won," Hannah Vanbiber, another audience member, wrote in the caption of a video shared on TikTok.

Her footage had more than 360,000 likes on the social media platform as of Friday.

A crowd gathered for the event could be seen laughing, smiling and clapping during Schultheis’ time on stage.