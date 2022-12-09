Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

NYC guest orchestra conductor goes viral for energetic 'Sleigh Ride' performance

Tim Schultheis wows crowd after winning Chelsea Symphony Orchestra raffle

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
NYC guest orchestra conductor goes viral for 'Sleigh Ride' performance Video

NYC guest orchestra conductor goes viral for 'Sleigh Ride' performance

A New York City man who won a raffle to conduct the Chelsea Symphony Orchestra for a song has gone viral. (Credit: Hannah Vanbiber/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

A New York City man has gone viral after his rousing performance as a guest conductor for the Chelsea Symphony Orchestra was captured on video.

Tim Schultheis, an audience member at the musical group’s holiday concert last Friday, won a raffle to be a guest conductor for a song that night, according to TMX News.

Schultheis was seen waving the conductor’s baton and dancing with energy as the orchestra played the Leroy Anderson holiday classic "Sleigh Ride."

A New York City man has gone viral after winning a raffle and getting to conduct the Chelsea Symphony Orchestra for a performance of "Sleigh Ride."

A New York City man has gone viral after winning a raffle and getting to conduct the Chelsea Symphony Orchestra for a performance of "Sleigh Ride." (Hannah Vanbiber/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

"This audience member won a raffle to conduct and we all won," Hannah Vanbiber, another audience member, wrote in the caption of a video shared on TikTok.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tim Schultheis has gone viral for his animated and energetic guest conducting performance.

Tim Schultheis has gone viral for his animated and energetic guest conducting performance. (Hannah Vanbiber/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

Her footage had more than 360,000 likes on the social media platform as of Friday. 

Schultheis' on-stage display impressed the crowd.

Schultheis' on-stage display impressed the crowd. (Hannah Vanbiber/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

A crowd gathered for the event could be seen laughing, smiling and clapping during Schultheis’ time on stage.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.