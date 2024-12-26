NYC Grand Central Christmas slashing suspect cries out to mother during court appearance

The man arrested after a random stabbing spree inside the Grand Central subway station in New York City on Christmas Eve that left two victims wounded cried out for his mother in court, according to a report.

During 28-year-old Jason Sargeant's Christmas Day arraignment, the Brooklyn native noticed his mom was in the courtroom.

"Wait, mom, I didn’t know you were here," Sargeant shouted, according to the New York Post. "I didn’t know you were here!"

"Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait," he cried as officers pulled him out of the courtroom.

On Tuesday, just before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an assault at the 42nd Street-Grand Central subway station.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was slashed in the neck, and a 42-year-old man was slashed in the left wrist.

Police said the man was the first victim and was attacked on the stairs leading to the southbound entrance of the station. Sargeant allegedly slashed the man across his left wrist following an argument.

Moments later, police said, Sargeant reportedly confronted the female victim and slashed her on the neck near a turnstile during a second altercation.

Emergency personnel responded and transported both victims to local hospitals.

Police said both victims were in stable condition, and they recovered a knife at the scene.

Sargeant was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and several other charges including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

A Manhattan judge ordered that Sargeant be held on $150,000 bail, according to the Post. Online records show he is expected back in court on Dec. 30.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted subway safety in New York City in a recent post on X and is facing criticism over her "tone-deaf" post not long after a woman was lit on fire and burned alive, allegedly by illegal immigrant Sebastin Zapeta, 33, from Guatemala. That incident took place just days before the Grand Central slashings.

Hochul claimed that crime has decreased on NYC subways since she deployed the National Guard to mitigate the issue earlier this year, approximately eight hours after the woman's murder.

Hochul sent 750 National Guard members to the subways last week in an effort to keep holiday crime in check.

