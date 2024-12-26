Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

NYC Grand Central Christmas slashing suspect cries out to mother during court appearance

Jason Sargeant, 28, saw mother in courtroom during arraignment

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Critics warn of 'Daniel Penny effect' on crime in NYC Video

Critics warn of 'Daniel Penny effect' on crime in NYC

Criminal defense attorney Mercedes Colwin weighs in after bystanders ignored violent crime victims in New York City.

The man arrested after a random stabbing spree inside the Grand Central subway station in New York City on Christmas Eve that left two victims wounded cried out for his mother in court, according to a report.

During 28-year-old Jason Sargeant's Christmas Day arraignment, the Brooklyn native noticed his mom was in the courtroom.

"Wait, mom, I didn’t know you were here," Sargeant shouted, according to the New York Post. "I didn’t know you were here!"

"Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait," he cried as officers pulled him out of the courtroom. 

NYC STABBING: MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO UNPROVOKED ATTACK AT GRAND CENTRAL ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Crime scene from NYC subway slashings

Two people have been wounded after a knife-wielding maniac went on a stabbing rampage in New York City's Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve.  (FOX 5 NYC)

On Tuesday, just before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an assault at the 42nd Street-Grand Central subway station.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was slashed in the neck, and a 42-year-old man was slashed in the left wrist. 

Police said the man was the first victim and was attacked on the stairs leading to the southbound entrance of the station. Sargeant allegedly slashed the man across his left wrist following an argument.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF BURNING WOMAN TO DEATH ON NYC SUBWAY IS PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

NYC Subway crime scene

Police in New York City have arrested a suspect in connection with the Christmas Eve slashings that left two people wounded.  (FOX 5 NYC)

Moments later, police said, Sargeant reportedly confronted the female victim and slashed her on the neck near a turnstile during a second altercation.

Emergency personnel responded and transported both victims to local hospitals.

Police said both victims were in stable condition, and they recovered a knife at the scene.

Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack at Grand Central subway station Video

Sargeant was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and several other charges including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and disorderly conduct. 

A Manhattan judge ordered that Sargeant be held on $150,000 bail, according to the Post. Online records show he is expected back in court on Dec. 30. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted subway safety in New York City in a recent post on X and is facing criticism over her "tone-deaf" post not long after a woman was lit on fire and burned alive, allegedly by illegal immigrant Sebastin Zapeta, 33, from Guatemala. That incident took place just days before the Grand Central slashings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hochul claimed that crime has decreased on NYC subways since she deployed the National Guard to mitigate the issue earlier this year, approximately eight hours after the woman's murder. 

Hochul sent 750 National Guard members to the subways last week in an effort to keep holiday crime in check.

FOX News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 