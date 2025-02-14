NYC councilwoman offers bill to shield migrant shelter locations from public, amid illegal migration crackdown

A New York City councilwoman is proposing legislation that would shield the addresses of certain migrant shelters serving new arrivals from the public amid the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Councilwoman Julie Won, who represents a portion of Queens, introduced the bill on Thursday. Under the proposal, it would "prohibit any mayoral agency or office that operates emergency or temporary shelter facilities exclusively serving new arrivals from publicly disclosing the address or location," Won wrote on Instagram.

The location of such facilities would be publicly disclosed if a warrant were issued or otherwise required by law.

BONDI ANNOUNCES NEW LAWSUITS AGAINST STATES ALLEGEDLY FAILING TO COMPLY WITH IMMIGRATION ACTIONS: ‘A NEW D.O.J.’

Won cited the migrants' right to privacy and the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"As the federal administration continues to promote policies targeting immigrants, it is our responsibility to protect the dignity and wellbeing of our newest neighbors," she wrote.

She said the city will continue to uphold the safety of newly arrived migrants amid the "political uncertainty and anxiety on the federal level."

The bill comes as Mayor Eric Adams has said he will work with the Trump administration to curb the flow of illegal immigration. On Thursday, he met with Border Czar Tom Homan.

DOJ DIRECTS FBI TO FIRE 8 TOP OFFICIALS, IDENTIFY EMPLOYEES INVOLVED IN JAN. 6, HAMAS CASES FOR REVIEW

Following the closed-door meeting, Adams announced that he plans to reopen the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on Rikers Island so that suspected "dangerous" illegal immigrants can be deported.

"Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer. Not only do we get the bad guys really hitting the streets, the intelligence of how [Tren de Aragua] operates, where they're operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we have access to," Homan said Friday alongside Adams on "Fox & Friends."

"The far left has hijacked this narrative [that] ICE is running in our schools, ICE is running in our churches, and they are creating this frenzy. They're not in the business of just grabbing children. We need to just stop all this noise," Mayor Adams chimed in.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital has reached out to Adams' and Won's offices.