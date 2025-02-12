Expand / Collapse search
Bondi announces new lawsuits against states failing to comply with immigration actions: ‘A new DOJ’

'If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable,' Bondi said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
The Justice Department has filed charges against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James for failing to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants, newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday. 

Also charged is Mark Schroder, commissioner of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. 

Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Driver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license. 

The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information.

"If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable," Bondi said. "We did it to Illinois, strike one. Strike two is New York. And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 


 

