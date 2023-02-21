Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC auctioned off $200 million worth of COVID gear for a small fraction: report

The city recently auctioned off 701,100 face shields with a starting bid of $1,000, a price of less than a penny each

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Lady Gaga’s father slams New York City: ‘It’s just not safe anymore’ Video

Lady Gaga’s father slams New York City: ‘It’s just not safe anymore’

Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father and NYC restaurant owner, says he would not raise his two daughters in the city again with rising crime and says the city ‘took a step back 10 years.’

More than $200 million worth of Covid-19 gear purchased by New York City to battle the pandemic was auctioned off for a small fraction of the cost – $500,000, according to reports. 

The equipment includes thousands of ventilators commissioned by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio for $12 million that were auctioned off for scrap metal for less than $25,000, The City reported. The auction ended on Jan. 24. 

A Long Island junk dealer took the whole $12 million in ventilators, at just about $8 per device, the report said. 

TEEN SCREEN TIME MORE THAN DOUBLED DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, STUDY SAYS

People line up for a COVID-19 vaccine outside a NYC Health Department clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in New York. The city has auctioned off millions of dollars worth of COVID gear for pennies on the dollar, according to reports. 

People line up for a COVID-19 vaccine outside a NYC Health Department clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in New York. The city has auctioned off millions of dollars worth of COVID gear for pennies on the dollar, according to reports.  (AP)

An investigation by the news outlet found the city's Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has tried to auction off millions of dollars worth of COVID-related personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including hospital gowns, hand sanitizer, N95 masks that were deemed to be no longer needed. 

The spending by the city at the start of the pandemic was meant to create a 90-day supply of medical supplies, DCAS spokesperson Nick Benson told the outlet. 

"Thankfully, New Yorkers and our heroic frontline medical workers came together to avert some of the worst-case scenarios," he said. 

Non-invasive ventlation face mask, on background medical ventilator in ICU n hospital.

Non-invasive ventlation face mask, on background medical ventilator in ICU n hospital.

Mayor Eric Adams, who assumed office in 2022, said Tuesday that the city's charter requires officials to make a decision after 90 days. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"After that 90-day, we have to make the determination, of my understanding, either to auction it off, give it away, or discard it," he said. "That's just a bad rule. And so, as you stated, hundreds of millions of dollars will auction off for $500,000."

The city also paid higher prices for equipment, including face shields at $6.70 each, well above the average price of $3.67. On Valentine's Day, the city auctioned off 701,100 face shields, with an opening bid of $1,000. 

 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.