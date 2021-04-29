NYC driver slams into Astoria-Ditmars outdoor dining area, multiple people injured, police say

Multiple people have been injured after a car slammed into a New York City restaurant’s outdoor dining area in the Astoria-Ditmars section of Queens Thursday evening, police said.

The NYPD urged people to avoid the intersection of Ditmars Boulevard and 35th Street as first responders worked through the chaos.

Video from the scene shared to Twitter shows people being treated on stretchers and loaded into an ambulance, emergency lights and debris strewn about the normally busy street, which is lined with restaurants, bars, food trucks and, ever since the coronavirus outbreak, outdoor seating.

A partially enclosed outdoor dining area in front of a Peruvian restaurant called Rosatoro appeared have been completely smashed by the collision, photos circulating on social media showed.

In video shared by freelance journalist behind the NewYorkCityPeople Twitter account, a witness claimed to have been in an Uber car that the driver had zipped past at "well over 50 mph" before the crash. The area's speed limit is 25 mph.

An NYPD spokesperson said the driver remained at the scene.

The neighborhood has a vibrant nightlife but is also known to be family friendly.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.