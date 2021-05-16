11 people shot in 8 bloody hours across NYC, one fatally

A person was shot near the Port Authority bus station in Midtown Manhattan Saturday night — becoming the 11th shooting victim across the city in a bloody eight-hour stretch, according to police sources.

A man and a woman allegedly shot Shawn Spencer, 41, in his leg during an argument at a 7-11 convenience store on 8th Avenue and 37th Street, just before 11:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

Abdoulahi Dialloand, 25 and Tawania Thomas, 27 have been taken into custody and are facing charges after cops recovered a gun, according to investigators.

Hours earlier, five people were shot in one incident in the Claremont section of The Bronx, one of them fatally, sources said.

Three injured men and a woman walked to the hospital after bullets rang out at 9 p.m., while a fourth man died at the 1625 Webster Avenue scene, according to sources.

Elsewhere in the borough, two teenagers were shot and wounded in Eastchester Gardens, sources said. A man was taken to Lincoln Hospital after being hit by gunfire at 168th Street and University Avenue, and another victim was gunned down at 2579 Decatur Avenue, just steps from Fordham University, according to sources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Far Rockaway, Queens, a woman was injured after being shot on Beach 56th Street, sources said.

All 11 incidents happened between 4 p.m. and midnight, the sources said.

No shootings were reported in Brooklyn or on Staten Island during the violent time frame.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.