NY wife's fear leads police to take a new look at husband in deaths of son, ex-wife

An upstate New York man charged with killing his son for a $700,000 insurance payout is waiting to see whether a secretly recorded conversation with his wife, along with a statement he signed for police, will be allowed at trial.

A Seneca County judge is expected to rule this month on efforts by Karl Karlsen's lawyer to keep both out.

Karlsen's wife, Cindy, last week testified about the suspicions that led her to cooperate with investigators and secretly record a 2012 conversation that Karlsen's lawyer says is privileged.

Karlsen has pleaded not guilty to killing his son Levi in 2008 by causing the truck he was working under to fall on him. Cindy Karlsen says she feared for her safety after learning Karlsen had a $1.2 million life insurance policy on her.