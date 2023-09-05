Expand / Collapse search
NY couple killed after late-night boat crash with fishing vessel, operator delivers 1-word reaction

Boats in Great South Bay off Long Island, New York, collided after the smaller vessel abruptly changed directions, officials say

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
A New York couple was tragically killed over the weekend in a boating accident that capsized their vessel.

Emergency responders were called to Great South Bay late Sunday night on reports of two boats colliding.

Another call came not long after — reporting an overturned boat with no one in the surrounding water, leading responders to assume passengers were trapped in the same boat. 

A rescue diver with the Islip Fire Department located the body of Renee Deritis, 50, under the boat's cabin during the night search.

Islip Fire Department

Rescuers with the Islip Fire Department search for survivors at the scene of a boating accident near Fire Island in New York's Great South Bay. (Islip Fire Department)

Following an exhaustive effort by both the Islip and Bay Shore fire departments, the scene was turned over to the Suffolk County Police.

Deritis's husband, Louis Deritis, 53, was found in the morning of the next day.

Islip Fire Department New York Boat Accident

After a boat collision was reported in the area, the smaller boat was discovered overturned and unaccompanied. Rescue divers managed to find the body of one passenger in the cabin of the ship. (Islip Fire Department)

Police said the married couple's smaller boat had abruptly changed direction and turned in front of the larger craft.

The larger 44-foot private fishing boat attempted to pull back on the throttle, but momentum carried the vessel, causing the two to slam into one another.

Islip Fire Department Fire Island Rescue

An Islip Fire Department boat searches the waters after a collision between two pleasure crafts was reported off the coast of Fire Island. (Islip Fire Department)

"Tragic," said Ferdinand Caravousanos, the owner of the larger boat in the collision, CBS reports.

Authorities are saying the incident was not caused by drugs or alcohol, and there is no evidence of criminality.

No one on the larger boat was injured in the accident.

Both watercrafts were impounded for safety checks by authorities.

