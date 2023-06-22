Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Nursing home resident sentenced to 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

Lawsuit alleges nursing home death was the 'inevitable result' of poor staffing, facility conditions

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 61-year-old Indianapolis nursing home resident was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for the murder and rape of an 80-year-old invalid last year.

Dwayne Freeman learned his sentence after pleading guilty June 8 for the crimes against Patricia Newnum at the nursing home where they both lived.

A judge sentenced Freeman to 45 years on the murder charge and 30 years on the rape charge, with the terms to be served concurrently.

Court documents say an employee at Homestead Healthcare Center entered Newnum’s room to give her medication on the morning of Feb. 2, 2022. She saw Freeman naked and lying on top of Newnum while holding a pillow over her face.

JUDGE BLOCKS INDIANA BAN ON HORMONE TREATMENTS, PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR MINORS

Indiana Fox News graphic

A 61-year-old Indianapolis nursing home resident has received a 45-year prison term for murdering and raping an 80-year-old invalid. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Documents say Freeman admitted to having sex with Newnum, but said it was consensual. It wasn’t clear why Freeman was a resident of the nursing home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Newnum died of asphyxiation by smothering.

Newnum’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Homestead, which is owned by Adams County Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in northeast Indiana. The hospital contracts with Cincinnati-based CommuniCare to operate the facility.

The lawsuit claims the woman’s death was the "inevitable result" of poor staffing and horrible conditions at the facility.

A spokesperson for Homestead said it does not comment on pending litigation.