Child was driving vehicle involved in Texas head-on crash that killed nine people: NTSB

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that hit a University of the Southwest bus in a head-on collision Tuesday night in West Texas, killing nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said on Thursday.

The pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a two-lane highway in West Texas when it hit the bus, which was carrying the university's men’s and women’s golf teams.

While police have not released the number of dead the number of dead, the school said that initial reports indicated seven of the nine passengers aboard the bus were killed.

Landsberg said that while the speed of the two vehicles is unclear, "this was clearly a high-speed collision."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

