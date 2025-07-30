NTSB launches 3-day investigative hearing on deadly DC plane crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is launching a three-day hearing on the deadly plane crash that took place in Washington, D.C., in January. The crash, which involved an Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, claimed the lives of 67 people.

MISPLACED ANTENNA CAUSED MILITARY CONTROLLERS TO LOSE CONTACT WITH BLACK HAWK NEAR DCA: REPORT

The NTSB is expected to question witnesses and investigators about the actions of the Federal Aviation Administration, air traffic controllers and the Army, according to the Associated Press. The outlet noted that it's likely too early for NTSB to conclusively determine what caused the devastating crash.

In normal operating conditions, air traffic control for helicopters and planes at Reagan National Airport is handled by two operators. However, on Wednesday, the duties were combined, leaving just one person to manage both duties, The New York Times reported.

DC PLANE CRASH LIKELY ‘COMBINATION’ OF FACTORS, ‘LUCKY’ THERE HAVEN’T BEEN MORE AIR ACCIDENTS: ATTORNEY

The outlet, citing a source who was not authorized to speak publicly, noted that there is usually only one air traffic controller after 9:30 PM, but a supervisor let one leave early. The midair collision that left 67 dead occurred just before 9:00 PM local time.

However, a person familiar with the matter explained to Fox News Digital that the positions get combined regularly if air controllers have to step away from the console for breaks, or if they are involved in a shift change. Controllers may also have to step away when air traffic is light, the person explained, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.