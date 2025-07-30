Expand / Collapse search
NTSB launches 3-day investigative hearing on deadly DC plane crash

The fatal DC-area crash left 67 passengers dead in January

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
'This should have never happened': DC crash victim's brother speaks out ahead of NTSB hearings

'This should have never happened': DC crash victim's brother speaks out ahead of NTSB hearings

Brother of DC plane crash victim Dailey Crafton joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the loss of his brother Casey ahead of the National Transportation Safety Board hearings for the mid-air collision that killed 67. 

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is launching a three-day hearing on the deadly plane crash that took place in Washington, D.C., in January. The crash, which involved an Army helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, claimed the lives of 67 people.

DC plane crash site

Wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Thursday, Jan. 30.  (Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

MISPLACED ANTENNA CAUSED MILITARY CONTROLLERS TO LOSE CONTACT WITH BLACK HAWK NEAR DCA: REPORT

The NTSB is expected to question witnesses and investigators about the actions of the Federal Aviation Administration, air traffic controllers and the Army, according to the Associated Press. The outlet noted that it's likely too early for NTSB to conclusively determine what caused the devastating crash.

In normal operating conditions, air traffic control for helicopters and planes at Reagan National Airport is handled by two operators. However, on Wednesday, the duties were combined, leaving just one person to manage both duties, The New York Times reported.

Jennifer Homendy during a press conference

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as NTSB member Todd Inman looks on.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

DC PLANE CRASH LIKELY ‘COMBINATION’ OF FACTORS, ‘LUCKY’ THERE HAVEN’T BEEN MORE AIR ACCIDENTS: ATTORNEY

The outlet, citing a source who was not authorized to speak publicly, noted that there is usually only one air traffic controller after 9:30 PM, but a supervisor let one leave early. The midair collision that left 67 dead occurred just before 9:00 PM local time.

Debris recovery at DC plane crash site

A crane is seen on Monday, Feb. 3, near the site of the plane crash near Reagan National Airport. (Fox News)

However, a person familiar with the matter explained to Fox News Digital that the positions get combined regularly if air controllers have to step away from the console for breaks, or if they are involved in a shift change. Controllers may also have to step away when air traffic is light, the person explained, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.