Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will erupt along a strong cold front slicing through the Plains through Friday.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the front, heavy mountain snow will pile up across the Rockies.

Above-average temperatures ahead of the front will bring very mild air to the eastern U.S. over the next few days.

The Northwest is about to get socked with heavy coastal rain and snow for the higher elevations.