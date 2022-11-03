Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms

Snow is expected to pile up across the Rockies

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will erupt along a strong cold front slicing through the Plains through Friday.  

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Thursday

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible.  

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Friday

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the front, heavy mountain snow will pile up across the Rockies. 

Rain forecast through Saturday across the U.S.

Rain forecast through Saturday across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures ahead of the front will bring very mild air to the eastern U.S. over the next few days.

Snow to come for the Northwest

Snow to come for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is about to get socked with heavy coastal rain and snow for the higher elevations. 

