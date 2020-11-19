Northwest gets rain, mountain snow as central US enjoys warmer-than-average temperatures

The Northwest is still getting rain and mountain snow before things dry out a little bit over the weekend. Some spots could get 6 to 12 inches of snow along the Cascades before the pattern changes and high pressure takes over.

Light showers will also be in the forecast for Florida. Over the weekend, a weak system will bring wet weather for areas across the Plains up into the Great Lakes.

RENO WILDFIRE DESTROYS MULTIPLE HOMES; HUNDREDS EVACUATED AS GOV. SISOLAK DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

The central U.S. is enjoying warmer-than-average temperatures ahead of a front moving in this weekend. Cold weather remains in the East, including down towards the Carolinas and the Southeast. Temperatures will begin to rebound Friday to more seasonal averages.

With windy dry conditions persisting over parts of the High Plains through the Mississippi and Ohio Valley, fire danger is elevated across these regions.

Earlier this week a wildfire destroyed several homes in Reno, Nev., and forced hundreds of people to evacuate the area. The wildfire prompted Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to declare a state of emergency.

