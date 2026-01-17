FBI captures Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive in Mexico sought over 2016 murder of NC co-worker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI announced on Saturday that it had arrested Alejandro Rosales Castillo, who has been a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive since 2017.

FBI Director Kash Parel said Castillo was arrested in Mexico on Friday. He had been wanted in connection to the 2016 murder of his former co-worker, 23-year-old "Sandy" Ly Le, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Alejandro Castillo is the fifth FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive captured since last year, more than the entire previous four years combined. That reflects leadership, not luck," Patel told Fox News Digital. "When law enforcement is given clear backing and the freedom to act, results follow. The work of the FBI Charlotte field office, our state and local partners, and Mexican authorities was exceptional, and this arrest finally opens the door to long-overdue justice for Sandy Ly Le’s family."

Rep. Pat Harrington, R-N.C., praised the capture and thanked the FBI's Charlotte field office for working to pursue Castillo.

"Nearly nine years after a Charlotte murder, the man responsible is finally in custody," Harrington wrote on X. "Grateful for the persistence of [FBI Charlotte], CMPD, and our federal partners who never stopped working to bring justice home to North Carolina."

Castillo apparently owed the victim $1,000, and she disappeared after agreeing to meet with him at a gas station. Authorities later found her vehicle in Phoenix.

Castillo was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list in October 2017. Two other suspects were charged in connection to the murder in 2017, according to WJZY.

Ahmia Feaster, who was initially listed as missing, turned herself in to authorities in 2017 and was extradited from Mexico to North Carolina, WTXF-TV reported at the time. The outlet said Feaster faced several charges, including accessory charges related to the murder.

A third person, Felipe Ulloa, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in March 2017 in connection with the murder of Le, WTXF-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.