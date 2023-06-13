Northern Wisconsin town will pay Native American tribe $22K to keep reservation roads open for another month

Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

NH suspect left the house with a loaded rifle, leading to the 3 officers to open fire

Associated Press
A judge has dismissed multiple charges against a man who was wounded during a confrontation with three state troopers in 2019.

The charges, including criminal threatening and reckless conduct, were dismissed against John Swanson, 57, following a competency hearing, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a news release Monday.

He had been charged by the Carroll County Attorney’s office after police said he had threatened them and that they heard gunshots from his house when they tried to arrest him.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A New Hampshire judge has dismissed multiple charges against a man who was shot by police during a confrontation in 2019.

Police showed up to Swanson's home in Ossipee in November 2019 to arrest him after he allegedly phoned in threats to police, according to a report from the attorney general's office. But he refused to come out and they heard gunshots coming from the house. The report said Swanson came out with a loaded rifle, and that’s when the three troopers fired, wounding him in the shoulder, forearm, and buttocks. He survived. No one else was hurt.

The attorney general's office determined in 2020 that the troopers were legally justified in their use of deadly force.