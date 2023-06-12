Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington records snowiest June ever

The NH mountain received 8.4 inches of snow Saturday

Associated Press
A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

But with a return to warmer weather, nearly all of it had melted by early Monday.

Mount Washington in NH

Snow covers Mount Washington on Feb. 9, 2023. The summit of Mount Washington recorded 8.4 inches of snow Saturday, making this month the snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years.

A quasi-stationary low sat over the region, delivering snow early every day of the month.

"With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further," the observatory said in a statement.

The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast’s highest mountain, at 6,288 feet.