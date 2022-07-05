Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

North Dakota 4th of July parade trailer accident leads to death of 6-year-old-girl

ND girl fell off a trailer, pronounced dead at a local hospital

Associated Press
A 6-year-old girl has died after falling from a trailer headed to a July Fourth parade staging area in Mandan, according to officials.

According to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten, the girl fell off the trailer Monday and was hit by one of its tires. She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the girl and have not said which parade trailer she was on.

A ND girl fell off of a trailer at a FOJ parade and died on Monday.

The parade went on as planned while police investigated the accident.