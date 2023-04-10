North Dakota 6-year-old struck, killed while riding bike

A pickup truck has struck and killed a 6-year-old as he rode his bicycle in the parking lot of a North Dakota apartment complex, authorities say.

KFYR-TV reports that the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Watford City.

ND SENATE PASSES SERIES OF BILLS RELATED TO TRANSGENDER ISSUES IN SPORTS, HEALTHCARE, SCHOOLS, WORKPLACE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old was driving the truck around a section of garages when he hit the boy. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash.

The patrol continues to investigate.