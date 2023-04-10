Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota
Published

North Dakota 6-year-old struck, killed while riding bike

19-year-old fatally hit boy in North Dakota apartment parking lot

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pickup truck has struck and killed a 6-year-old as he rode his bicycle in the parking lot of a North Dakota apartment complex, authorities say.

KFYR-TV reports that the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Watford City.

ND SENATE PASSES SERIES OF BILLS RELATED TO TRANSGENDER ISSUES IN SPORTS, HEALTHCARE, SCHOOLS, WORKPLACE

A 6-year-old was fatally hit by a car while riding his bike in a North Dakota parking lot. 

A 6-year-old was fatally hit by a car while riding his bike in a North Dakota parking lot.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old was driving the truck around a section of garages when he hit the boy. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash.

The patrol continues to investigate.