Washington
Published

North Cascades Highway in Washington reopens after mudslide

A massive mudslide in WA previously covered part of State Route 20

Associated Press
The North Cascades Highway near Mazama reopened Thursday after a mudslide blocked part of the roadway on Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter Wednesday evening that what he described as wild weather on the highway also known as State Route 20 caused massive mudslides that covered part of the roadway. A photo with the tweet showed timber debris, mud and rocks on the road.

North Cascades Highway, or State Route 20, was shut down following a massive mudslide near Mazama, Washington, on Sept. 14, 2022. However, it reopened the next day on Sept. 15.

State Department of Transportation maintenance crews cleared the slide and had the highway reopened around noon Thursday, officials said.

The mudslide was about 300 feet long and 15 feet deep, officials said.