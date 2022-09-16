North Cascades Highway in Washington reopens after mudslide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The North Cascades Highway near Mazama reopened Thursday after a mudslide blocked part of the roadway on Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter Wednesday evening that what he described as wild weather on the highway also known as State Route 20 caused massive mudslides that covered part of the roadway. A photo with the tweet showed timber debris, mud and rocks on the road.

State Department of Transportation maintenance crews cleared the slide and had the highway reopened around noon Thursday, officials said.

The mudslide was about 300 feet long and 15 feet deep, officials said.