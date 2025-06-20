North Carolina woman sues former employer over Chucky doll prank she claims gave her PTSD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former bank employee has filed a lawsuit against Truist Bank alleging discrimination and retaliation after she said a prank involving the doll Chucky exacerbated her anxiety disorder, according to several reports.

Debra Jones claims in the lawsuit that despite knowing she had a fear of dolls, her manager placed a Chucky doll, "the doll that kills people," on her chair in her office, the New York Post reported.

Jones claimed in the lawsuit that after the incident she was diagnosed with PTSD, saying she had shared her fear of dolls with her manager at a company cookout and that it affected her disabilities, which include generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and the autoimmune disorder vitiligo, WRAL-TV reported.

Jones claimed she was treated differently when she returned to work last year following two months of medical leave, accusing the bank of retaliating against her for needing to leave at 3 p.m. to treat her autoimmune disorder.

CITY EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF PLANTING NOOSE ON HER OWN DESK AT PENNSYLVANIA CITY HALL IN ALLEGED STAGED HATE CRIME

After Jones returned to a new office and new manager she was "subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on her being a qualified individual with disabilities," according to the complaint.

CLOWN SEEN OUTSIDE SCHOOLS SPARKS FEAR, LEADS EDUCATION COMPANY TO APOLOGIZE

Her supervisors claimed that her coworkers "also needed time off," the lawsuit said, according to the station.

Jones was let go in March after a manager told her she couldn’t keep using her disabilities as an excuse, the lawsuit claimed, People magazine reported.

Chucky comes from the 1988 horror movie "Child’s Play," in which a dead serial killer inhabits a boy’s doll and kills people.

The lawsuit, filed in North Carolina in May, claims the bank violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Jones is seeking compensatory damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Truist Bank for comment.