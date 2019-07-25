North Carolina woman uses racial slur in restaurant encounter with black women, report says

A North Carolina woman who used a racial slur during an altercation with a group of black women at a restaurant on Tuesday said she’s not sorry and would do it again, according to a report.

Nancy Goodman, whose use of the N-word was reportedly caught on cellphone video, approached the women’s table at Bonefish Grill in Raleigh to tell them that they were too loud and being rude.

The video, filmed and shared on Facebook by Chanda Stewart, shows a verbal encounter quickly escalate as Goodman apparently approaches the women for a second time when she realizes she’s being filmed.

“We’re getting off work. We’re paying for our food just like everybody else. She told us that we are the rudest people ever,” one of the women narrates at the start of the video.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING

Goodman then pulls out her own cell phone and walks up to the table as if to record them too.

“I have some really good friends that are black, and I love them,” Goodman said. The narrator responded, “We never said anything about color.”

Goodman is heard telling another woman at the table “you’re too loud” to which one of the women replied, “In your opinion.”

At one point, one of the women tells Goodman, “Let me show you my money. It’s just as green as yours.”

“Oh, you’re so stupid, [slur],” Goodman responds.

Goodman told local TV station WRAL that she suffered from anxiety and that the situation was “out of my control.”

“I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it,” she said. “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

She posted on Facebook that she was ashamed of her actions.

In response to the now-viral video, Bonefish Grill said that it’s investigating the incident.

“We are still looking into what happened and don’t have all the facts,” the company said in a statement to the Charlotte Observer. “Nonetheless, the use of a racial slur by anyone in our restaurant is unacceptable. ... We do not tolerate this type of behavior. Guests who behave in this manner are asked to leave.”