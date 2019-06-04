Hotel worker refuses to give room to guest that called him a racial slur: 'It's above me now'

A hotel worker in Austin, Texas, went viral after refusing to give a room to a woman who reportedly used a racial slur against him.

Footage of the incident showing the Holiday Inn Express employee denying service to the woman was posted to Twitter on Sunday. In the video, the employee claims that he heard the guest call him the N-word over the phone.

The woman had apparently called the hotel to book a room at the last minute, Insider reports. Before hanging up, she reportedly made the offensive remark, unaware that Craig Brooks could still hear her. When she arrived a few minutes later, however, she discovered that there was no room waiting for her.

In the footage, she can be heard arguing with Brooks. At one point, she says, “I need to stay here, my mother died.” When Brooks confronts her about using the slur, she apologizes, to which Brooks responds, “You weren’t sorry when you said it on the phone.”

The woman continues to plead, but Brooks stands firm. When she says that she needs a room, he responds, “I understand that, but it’s above me now.” He then directs her to a nearby Best Western.

After the footage went viral, Brooks posted on Twitter, “Just got off the phone with my GM… still employed.” Meanwhile, social media users embraced Brooks’ response and “it’s above me” quickly became a meme.

However, Brooks did receive backlash for previous comments he made that several people claimed were transphobic. He apologized for the statements and also for how he reacted to the responses.

Holiday Inn did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.