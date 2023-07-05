Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina trooper shot in protective vest before killing motorist who shot him

NC trooper was released from the hospital after observations

Associated Press
A North Carolina state trooper who was trying to help a stranded driver was shot in his protective vest before he killed the motorist who fired at him, authorities said.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap stopped on Interstate 26 near Asheville on Monday night to help motorist Wesley Scott Taylor, 57.

Taylor pulled out a gun and shot Dunlap in the chest, the highway patrol said. Dunlap's ballistic vest stopped the bullet and he returned fire, killing Taylor.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

A North Carolina state trooper fatally shot a motorist after the motorist shot him in the chest. The officer was wearing a protective vest when he was shot.

Dunlap was taken to a hospital for observation and he has since been released, the highway patrol said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was looking into the shooting. Dunlap will be placed on administrative duty under the highway patrol’s protocol for troopers involved in shootings.