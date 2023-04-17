North Carolina theme park crews rescue teenager from claw game

A teenager at a North Carolina theme park had to be rescued from inside a large claw game after he climbed in to steal a prize, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Carowinds theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials at the park said on Monday.

A park spokesperson said they were made aware of a 13-year-old male who climbed into a claw machine called the Cosmic XL Bonus Game.

Officials noted that the teenager was attempting to steal a prize inside the machine.

The game is manufactured by the Elaut Group, which is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in the U.S., Germany and Spain.

According to the company’s website, the Cosmic XL Bonus Game is about 6.5 feet tall, nearly 5 feet wide and 5 feet deep, making it much bigger than the average claw game.

When the park became aware that a teenager was trapped inside the game, the medical response team responded, unlocked the machine, and the boy climbed out.

Once out, the teenager was reportedly treated and released to his guardian.

The spokesperson for the park said the boy is banned from visiting the park for a year because of attempted theft.

Fox News Digital reached out to Elaut for comment and to find out how often incidents like this happen with the Cosmic XL, but questions did not receive an immediate response.

In December 2022, a 4-year-old girl was convinced by her older sisters to climb inside a claw machine in Airlie Beach, Queensland, Australia, before getting temporarily stuck.

The girl was able to climb out of the hole the way she climbed in after being instructed.

In another incident in February 2018, a young boy who was set on snatching a stuffed toy from a claw machine at a restaurant in Florida ended up getting stuck inside. Firefighters ultimately helped free him from the claw game.