4-year-old girl gets stuck inside claw machine: See the video

After getting stuck in a claw machine, a 4-year-old girl may have learned a valuable lesson.

On Dec. 20, while at a restaurant in Airlie Beach, Queensland, Australia, Poppy Pike apparently found herself in a predicament.

Melanie Pike, Poppy's mother, caught the moment on video when she discovered her daughter was trapped inside the machine, according to Storyful (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

ELF IN LOUSIANA FAMILY'S HOME GOES MISSING: DOG LOOKS GUILTY, KIDS ARE CRYING

Poppy's older sisters had convinced her get inside the claw machine in order to grab some teddy bears, Storyful reported.

Pike and her partner were reportedly enjoying lunch when they were alerted of Poppy's difficult situation by the eldest daughters in the family.

"At first we just thought her arm was stuck, until we walked outside and saw her fully in the machine," Pike told Storyful.

Poppy was able to get out in a matter of five minutes, with careful instruction from Pike and her partner, Storyful reported.

INDIANA PRINCIPAL GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AS ‘THE ELF ON THE SHELF,’ PERFORMING HILARIOUS PRANKS FOR STUDENTS

Poppy was able to direct herself back through the hole she had originally entered, as seen in the video.

Once Poppy had freed herself from the machine, she was instructed to return the stuffed animals which she had taken, Storyful reported.

"She stole two teddy’s [sic] which I made her give back to the bar staff to teach her a lesson about stealing," Pike told the news agency.