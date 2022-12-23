Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

4-year-old girl gets stuck inside claw machine: See the video

The child's mother caught the moment on video

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
The child, named Poppy Pike, reportedly became trapped inside the claw machine in Australia after her older sisters convinced her to climb in.

After getting stuck in a claw machine, a 4-year-old girl may have learned a valuable lesson.

On Dec. 20, while at a restaurant in Airlie Beach, Queensland, Australia, Poppy Pike apparently found herself in a predicament.

Melanie Pike, Poppy's mother, caught the moment on video when she discovered her daughter was trapped inside the machine, according to Storyful (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

Poppy's older sisters had convinced her get inside the claw machine in order to grab some teddy bears, Storyful reported.

4-year-old Poppy gets stuck inside claw machine after her sisters convince her to climb inside.

Pike and her partner were reportedly enjoying lunch when they were alerted of Poppy's difficult situation by the eldest daughters in the family.

"At first we just thought her arm was stuck, until we walked outside and saw her fully in the machine," Pike told Storyful.

Poppy was able to get out in a matter of five minutes, with careful instruction from Pike and her partner, Storyful reported.

Poppy Pike, 4, is seen trapped inside a claw machine after apparently climbing through the swing door located at the bottom.

Poppy was able to direct herself back through the hole she had originally entered, as seen in the video.

With some extra assistance, Poppy was able to get out of the claw machine and return her stolen goods.

Once Poppy had freed herself from the machine, she was instructed to return the stuffed animals which she had taken, Storyful reported.

"She stole two teddy’s [sic] which I made her give back to the bar staff to teach her a lesson about stealing," Pike told the news agency.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 