Abducted North Carolina teen, 15, is found safe, police say

The abducted 15-year-old North Carolina teenager who police say was last seen with her boyfriend and his mother has been found safe.

Olivia Venters, of Vanceboro, was located on Monday, according to a statement from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Further details were not immediately available, but an investigation remains ongoing.

"Venters’ family has been notified and Craven County Deputies are on the way to pick her up to reunite her with her family," the statement added.

Investigators earlier said Venters had vanished around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Venters was last seen with her boyfriend Tripp Wynne, age 15 and his mother Rebecca Lynn Caton, age 35," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

"Rebecca Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration TJH9385," it added.

Police say a felony warrant has been issued against Caton for first-degree kidnapping.

The trio was believed to be in Virginia on Sunday, police added without elaborating.

Vanceboro, Venters’ hometown, is southeast of Raleigh.