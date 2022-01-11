Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Abducted North Carolina teen, 15, is found safe, police say

Olivia Venters is being reunited with her family

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The abducted 15-year-old North Carolina teenager who police say was last seen with her boyfriend and his mother has been found safe. 

Olivia Venters, of Vanceboro, was located on Monday, according to a statement from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Further details were not immediately available, but an investigation remains ongoing. 

"Venters’ family has been notified and Craven County Deputies are on the way to pick her up to reunite her with her family," the statement added. 

Olivia Venters, of Vanceboro, N.C., has been found safe, police say.

Olivia Venters, of Vanceboro, N.C., has been found safe, police say. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

HARMONY MONTGOMERY: UNCLE SAYS HE TRIED TO ALERT AUTHORITIES ABOUT ABUSE FOR YEARS 

Investigators earlier said Venters had vanished around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. 

"Venters was last seen with her boyfriend Tripp Wynne, age 15 and his mother Rebecca Lynn Caton, age 35," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.  

"Rebecca Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration TJH9385," it added.   

Police say Venters' boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, left, and his mother, Rebecca Caton, were with her at the time she had disappeared.

Police say Venters' boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, left, and his mother, Rebecca Caton, were with her at the time she had disappeared. (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Police say a felony warrant has been issued against Caton for first-degree kidnapping.    

The trio was believed to be in Virginia on Sunday, police added without elaborating.   

Vanceboro, Venters’ hometown, is southeast of Raleigh. 

